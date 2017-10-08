Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,701,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.92% of Realogy Holdings Corp. worth $217,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,017,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,219,000 after buying an additional 269,319 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,586,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,390,000 after buying an additional 115,408 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,575,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,516,000 after buying an additional 152,666 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 2,681,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,891,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,877,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,937,000 after buying an additional 52,560 shares in the last quarter.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE RLGY) opened at 33.18 on Friday. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $35.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.91.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Realogy Holdings Corp. had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post $1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Realogy Holdings Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. in a report on Friday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realogy Holdings Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded Realogy Holdings Corp. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a $42.00 target price on Realogy Holdings Corp. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realogy Holdings Corp. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

In related news, SVP Timothy B. Gustavson sold 3,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $107,760.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,282.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Realogy Holdings Corp.

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

