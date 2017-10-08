Rapid7, Inc. (RPD) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.06% of Rapid7 worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 594.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 7.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 23.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (RPD) opened at 18.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average of $17.49. The firm’s market capitalization is $796.26 million. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $18.65.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 98.26% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $47.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post ($0.62) EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Friday, July 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS AG upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.19.

In related news, Chairman Alan Matthews sold 52,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $908,699.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,152,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,280,487.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lee David Weiner sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $349,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,807.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,770 shares of company stock worth $1,601,139. 56.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc is a provider analytics for security and information technology (IT) operations that enable organizations to implement an analytics-driven approach to cyber security and IT operations. The Company’s analytics enable organizations to contextualize and prioritize the threats facing their physical, virtual and cloud assets, including those posed by the behaviors of their users.

