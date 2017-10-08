Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (RPT) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.14.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE RPT) opened at 13.17 on Thursday. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $17.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.35. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 0.74.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust will post $0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 214.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 300.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust Company Profile

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. The Company’s primary business is the ownership, management, redevelopment, development and operation of retail shopping centers. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and managed multi-anchored shopping centers in 12 metropolitan markets in the United States.

