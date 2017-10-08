RadiSys Corporation (RSYS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RadiSys Corporation (NASDAQ:RSYS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “RadiSys Corporation is a leader in computer based building blocks used by original equipment manufacturers for products in the telecommunications and networked equipment markets. Unlike general purpose computers, embedded computer solutions are incorporated into systems and equipment to provide a single or a limited number of critical system control functions and are generally integrated into larger automated systems. “

RSYS has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $4.50) on shares of RadiSys Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.25 target price (down from $6.75) on shares of RadiSys Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Roth Capital set a $6.00 target price on RadiSys Corporation and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of RadiSys Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut RadiSys Corporation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RadiSys Corporation currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.60.

Shares of RadiSys Corporation (NASDAQ RSYS) traded down 2.17% on Wednesday, reaching $1.35. 256,950 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.93. RadiSys Corporation has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $5.47. The stock’s market capitalization is $52.71 million.

RadiSys Corporation (NASDAQ:RSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. RadiSys Corporation had a negative net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $35.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. RadiSys Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that RadiSys Corporation will post ($0.34) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in RadiSys Corporation by 0.4% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 47,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in RadiSys Corporation by 0.7% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 763,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RadiSys Corporation by 5.8% during the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 144,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in RadiSys Corporation by 26.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RadiSys Corporation by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 9,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

About RadiSys Corporation

Radisys Corporation (Radisys) is a services acceleration company. The Company’s application aware traffic distribution platforms, real-time media processing products and wireless access technologies enable service providers to virtualize and monetize their networks. The Company’s products and services are organized into two segments: Software-Systems, and Embedded Products and Hardware Services.

