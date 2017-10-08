Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Has $535,000 Stake in Citigroup Inc. (C)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC held its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 2,718.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,415,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,749,573,000 after purchasing an additional 189,447,104 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 18.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,742,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,325,535,000 after purchasing an additional 16,257,931 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Citigroup by 31.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,167,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,582,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,294,403 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in Citigroup by 25.9% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 41,129,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,460,384,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 2,317.8% during the second quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,002,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795,145 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on C shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.50 price objective (up previously from $77.50) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.65.

In other news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $2,702,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,239,853.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey R. Walsh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total value of $344,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,889,494.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) opened at 75.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.77 and its 200 day moving average is $64.77. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $47.54 and a one year high of $76.02. The company has a market capitalization of $206.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.45. Citigroup also saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 71,029 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 192% compared to the typical volume of 24,344 call options.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 18.11%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post $5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc (Citi) is a financial services holding company. The Company’s whose businesses provide consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, trade and securities services and wealth management.

