Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 7,875 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH)

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,711 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,875 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,687,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after buying an additional 93,632 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 835,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,470,000 after buying an additional 26,737 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 35.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 426,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after buying an additional 110,664 shares during the period. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 11.2% during the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 132,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 13,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BZH. BidaskClub raised Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wedbush downgraded Beazer Homes USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE BZH) opened at 19.28 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $616.40 million. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $19.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.12.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Beazer Homes USA had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $478.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post $0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc is a geographically diversified homebuilder. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had operations in 13 states within over three geographic regions in the United States. The Company’s segments include West, East and Southeast. The Company markets and sells its products through its Website, www.beazer.com; mobile site, m.beazer.com; real estate listing sites, online advertising, including search engine marketing and display advertising, social media, video, brochures, direct marketing and out-of-home advertising, including billboards and signage, as well as other activities.

