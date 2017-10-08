Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 15,209 First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,209 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AG. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in First Majestic Silver Corp. by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,593,256 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $162,820,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137,139 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Majestic Silver Corp. by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,235,506 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,267,000 after acquiring an additional 598,077 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in First Majestic Silver Corp. by 1,664.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 444,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Majestic Silver Corp. by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,449 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after acquiring an additional 383,398 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First Majestic Silver Corp. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,174,733 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,778,000 after acquiring an additional 178,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE AG) opened at 7.35 on Friday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $10.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.23 and a beta of 0.21.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.62 million. First Majestic Silver Corp. had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 1.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered First Majestic Silver Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver Corp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. First Majestic Silver Corp. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

First Majestic Silver Corp. Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. is a mining company. The Company is focused on silver production in Mexico and it is pursuing the development of its existing mineral property assets. The Company operates through eight segments, six of which are located in Mexico; one retail market segment in Canada, and one metal trading segment in Europe.

