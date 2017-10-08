Quantbot Technologies LP Has $120,000 Stake in Catalent Inc (CTLT)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Catalent Inc (NASDAQ:CTLT) by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Catalent were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Catalent by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,512,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,849 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Catalent by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,119,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,192,000 after purchasing an additional 369,526 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Catalent by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,139,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,403,000 after purchasing an additional 226,705 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Catalent by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,897,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,227 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Catalent by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,884,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,690,000 after purchasing an additional 159,081 shares during the period.

Catalent Inc (CTLT) opened at 42.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.48 and a 200-day moving average of $34.78. Catalent Inc has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $42.63.

Catalent (NASDAQ:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The business had revenue of $616.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent Inc will post $1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Catalent from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Catalent in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.64.

In other news, SVP Christine Dolan sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $25,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products. Its segments include Softgel Technologies, Drug Delivery Solutions and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment is engaged in the formulation, development and manufacturing of prescription and consumer health soft capsules or softgels.

