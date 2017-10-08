QS Investors LLC Lowers Stake in Insys Therapeutics, Inc. (INSY)

QS Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of Insys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.25% of Insys Therapeutics worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INSY. KCG Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Insys Therapeutics by 42.0% in the first quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 26,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in Insys Therapeutics by 114.3% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Insys Therapeutics by 37.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,694 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 12,561 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its position in Insys Therapeutics by 16.9% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 49,589 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Insys Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Saeed Motahari bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,060.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,400 shares in the company, valued at $137,368. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder John N. Kapoor Trust Dated Sept bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.93 per share, with a total value of $156,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,982 shares in the company, valued at $285,599.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 67.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Insys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY) opened at 8.86 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $644.09 million. Insys Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $15.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.99.

Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $42.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.90 million. Insys Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Insys Therapeutics, Inc. will post ($0.29) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insys Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Insys Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded Insys Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Insys Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Insys Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

About Insys Therapeutics

Insys Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes supportive care products. The Company’s product Subsys, is a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain (BTCP) in opioid-tolerant patients and a single-use product that delivers fentanyl, an opioid analgesic, for transmucosal absorption underneath the tongue.

