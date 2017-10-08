QS Investors LLC Holds Holdings in YRC Worldwide, Inc. (YRCW)

QS Investors LLC held its stake in YRC Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 201,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.60% of YRC Worldwide worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 245,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 23,390 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 371,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 171,824 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,589,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,298,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,294,000 after acquiring an additional 309,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YRC Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ YRCW) opened at 13.89 on Friday. YRC Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $16.97. The company has a market capitalization of $465.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4630.00 and a beta of 3.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average is $11.35.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that YRC Worldwide, Inc. will post $0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YRCW. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of YRC Worldwide in a report on Saturday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YRC Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of YRC Worldwide in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. YRC Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers its customers a range of transportation services. The Company operates through two segments: YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The Company has less-than-truckload (LTL) networks in North America with local, regional, national and international capabilities.

