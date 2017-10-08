QS Investors LLC Has $2.08 Million Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ)

QS Investors LLC raised its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,095 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. by 9.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. by 8.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Green Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors own 48.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) opened at 17.18 on Friday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.51.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.48. New Residential Investment Corp. had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 55.85%. The business had revenue of $356.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post $2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.64%. New Residential Investment Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NRZ. Vetr lowered New Residential Investment Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.72 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded New Residential Investment Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of New Residential Investment Corp. in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of New Residential Investment Corp. in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.97.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on investing in, and managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company’s segments include investments in excess mortgage servicing rights (Excess MSRs); investments in mortgage servicing rights (MSRs); investments in servicer advances; investments in real estate securities; investments in residential mortgage loans; investments in consumer loans, and corporate.

