QEP Resources, Inc. (QEP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.86.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QEP shares. Deutsche Bank AG cut shares of QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of QEP Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of QEP Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Shares of QEP Resources (NYSE QEP) opened at 8.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average of $9.67. QEP Resources has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $21.12. The stock’s market cap is $2.08 billion.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $383.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that QEP Resources will post ($0.59) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QEP Resources news, Director David A. Trice acquired 25,000 shares of QEP Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Dill acquired 5,000 shares of QEP Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $42,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,907.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 42,500 shares of company stock worth $321,325. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,160,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,623,000 after purchasing an additional 208,195 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,078,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,790,000 after purchasing an additional 223,181 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,745,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,661 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,393,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,772,000 after purchasing an additional 746,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,931,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc is an independent crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company focuses on two regions of the United States: the Northern Region (primarily in North Dakota, Wyoming and Utah) and the Southern Region (primarily in Texas and Louisiana). The Company conducts exploration and production activities in North America’s hydrocarbon resource plays.

