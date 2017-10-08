Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 988,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,227,000. Costamare comprises about 18.9% of Q Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Q Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Costamare as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in Costamare in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Costamare in the second quarter valued at $105,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Costamare by 7.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Costamare in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Costamare in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Costamare Inc. alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Q Global Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Costamare Inc. (CMRE)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/q-global-advisors-llc-buys-new-position-in-costamare-inc-cmre.html.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Costamare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Costamare in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costamare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.21.

Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) traded down 1.15% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,912 shares. Costamare Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $8.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.00 million, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.69.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $104.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.23 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Costamare Inc. will post $0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. Costamare’s payout ratio is 105.27%.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc (Costamare) is a holding company. The Company is an international owner of containerships. The Company is engaged in chartering its vessels to various liner companies. The Company provides marine transportation services around the world by chartering its container vessels to liner operators under long, medium and short-term time charters.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.