Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $357,000 Stake in Southern Company (The) (SO)

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Company (The) were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Waldron LP acquired a new position in shares of Southern Company (The) during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Company (The) by 12.1% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Company (The) by 20.1% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Company (The) by 5.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Company (The) during the first quarter valued at $132,000. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Southern Company (NYSE:SO) opened at 49.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.56 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.06 and a 200 day moving average of $49.36. Southern Company has a 12-month low of $46.20 and a 12-month high of $52.23.

Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Southern Company (The) had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Southern Company will post $2.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. J P Morgan Chase & Co began coverage on shares of Southern Company (The) in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.78 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Southern Company (The) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Southern Company (The) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup Inc. boosted their price target on shares of Southern Company (The) from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price target on shares of Southern Company (The) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern Company (The) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.90.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 75,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $3,703,847.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,298 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,338.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Company (The) Company Profile

The Southern Company (Southern Company) is a holding company. The Company owns all of the stock of the traditional electric operating companies and the parent entities of Southern Power Company (Southern Power) and Southern Company Gas, and owns other direct and indirect subsidiaries. The Company’s segments include Gas distribution operations, Gas marketing services, Wholesale gas services, Gas midstream operations and All other.

