PVG Asset Management Corp Takes $7.92 Million Position in Fifth Street Finance Corp. (FSC)

PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:FSC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,628,567 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,915,000. Fifth Street Finance Corp. comprises approximately 3.0% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Street Finance Corp. by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 21,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,163 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Airain ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:FSC) traded down 0.36% on Friday, hitting $5.60. The stock had a trading volume of 622,235 shares. Fifth Street Finance Corp. has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $5.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average is $4.81.

Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:FSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.35 million. Fifth Street Finance Corp. had a positive return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 37.21%. Equities analysts predict that Fifth Street Finance Corp. will post $0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. Fifth Street Finance Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -288.46%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FSC shares. TheStreet lowered Fifth Street Finance Corp. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. National Securities upgraded Fifth Street Finance Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded Fifth Street Finance Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.75 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Fifth Street Finance Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fifth Street Finance Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Street Finance Corp. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.54.

In related news, CEO Bernard D. Berman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,968 shares in the company, valued at $195,306.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Street Finance Corp. Company Profile

Fifth Street Finance Corp. is a specialty finance company. The Company is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company acts as a business development company (BDC). The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return by generating current income from its debt investments, and capital appreciation from its equity investments.

