PVG Asset Management Corp Sells 19,372 Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG)

PVG Asset Management Corp cut its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 19,372 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPVG. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 485,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 49,816 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,542,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 76,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 41,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. during the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. 38.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPVG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point cut TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.41 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) traded down 0.66% on Friday, reaching $13.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,801 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average of $13.49. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $14.41.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $15.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.49 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. had a net margin of 56.60% and a return on equity of 13.05%. Analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post $1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.71%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its total return to stockholders primarily in the form of current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by primarily lending with warrants to venture growth stage companies focused in technology, life sciences and other high growth industries, which are backed by TriplePoint Capital LLC’s (TPC) select group of venture capital investors.

