PVG Asset Management Corp Acquires New Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NTAP)

PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 68,001 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 332,509 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $13,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,729,202 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $69,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,297 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter worth about $417,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 928,902 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,203,000 after purchasing an additional 551,829 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 6,495.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,312,525 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $92,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp Inc. alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTAP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NetApp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Longbow Research upgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays PLC raised their price objective on NetApp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BidaskClub downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 12th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.12.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $173,568.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,603.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard P. Wallace sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $1,480,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,465.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,560. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) traded down 0.27% on Friday, reaching $44.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,885,084 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.83 and a 200 day moving average of $40.75. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $30.36 and a one year high of $45.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.26.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. NetApp had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post $3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “PVG Asset Management Corp Acquires New Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NTAP)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/pvg-asset-management-corp-acquires-new-holdings-in-netapp-inc-ntap.html.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc (NetApp) provides software, systems and services to manage and store customer data. The Company enables enterprises, service providers, governmental organizations, and partners to envision, deploy and evolve their information technology (IT) environments. The Company offers a portfolio of products and services that satisfy a range of customer workloads across different data types and deployment models.

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.