Puzo Michael J Sells 200 Shares of General Electric Company (GE)

Puzo Michael J cut its stake in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at $114,000. PHH Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 105.0% in the first quarter. PHH Investments Ltd. now owns 3,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 3.1% in the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

In other General Electric news, Director James S. Tisch purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.56 per share, with a total value of $2,456,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander Dimitrief purchased 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.54 per share, with a total value of $47,121.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 65,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,347.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 233,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,264. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, July 17th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $22.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Vetr raised General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.63 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.39.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) traded down 0.61% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.39. The stock had a trading volume of 44,129,907 shares. General Electric Company has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $32.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.44 and its 200-day moving average is $27.00.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. General Electric had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $29.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric Company will post $1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 118.52%.

General Electric Company Profile

