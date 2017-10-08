Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI) Receives “Buy” Rating from J P Morgan Chase & Co

J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued their buy rating on shares of Puma Biotechnology Inc (NYSE:PBYI) in a report released on Wednesday. J P Morgan Chase & Co currently has a $131.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PBYI. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. restated a buy rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Puma Biotechnology currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.89.

Shares of Puma Biotechnology (NYSE PBYI) traded down 2.29% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.40. 763,060 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.83 and its 200 day moving average is $73.87. Puma Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $127.02. The stock’s market capitalization is $4.52 billion.

Puma Biotechnology (NYSE:PBYI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.78). On average, analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology will post ($8.69) earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Richard Paul Bryce sold 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.48, for a total transaction of $188,771.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,202.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alan H. Auerbach sold 13,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $1,248,067.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,170,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,083,116.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,173 shares of company stock worth $4,738,189. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of cancer. The Company focuses on in-licensing the development and commercialization rights to over three drug candidates, including PB272 (neratinib (oral)), PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)) and PB357.

