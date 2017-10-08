Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp cut its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,083,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 992,392 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 5.16% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $1,121,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 54,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,166,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,088,000 after acquiring an additional 40,125 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 134,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,042,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,554,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Airain ltd acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth about $5,205,000. Institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Derek M. Dirisio sold 1,500 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $70,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 20,833 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $968,734.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,733 shares of company stock worth $2,097,782 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE PEG) traded up 0.32% on Friday, reaching $47.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,711,416 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 53.48 and a beta of 0.38. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $47.65.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post $2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 193.26%.

Several brokerages have commented on PEG. BidaskClub lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.75 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Barclays PLC upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PSEG) is a holding company. The Company is an energy company with operations located primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company’s segments include Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), PSEG Power LLC (Power) and Other.

