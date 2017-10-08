Public Sector Pension investment Board Reduces Stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF)

Public Sector Pension investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension investment Board’s holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Fox Factory Holding Corp. alerts:

FOXF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fox Factory Holding Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Fox Factory Holding Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation cut Fox Factory Holding Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.86.

Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) opened at 43.75 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.65 and a 52-week high of $46.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Fox Factory Holding Corp. had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $120.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Fox Factory Holding Corp.’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post $1.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William H. Katherman sold 18,580 shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $780,545.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zvi Glasman sold 10,200 shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $401,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,665.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,288 in the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Public Sector Pension investment Board Reduces Stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/public-sector-pension-investment-board-reduces-stake-in-fox-factory-holding-corp-foxf.html.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. is engaged in the manufacturing, sale and service of ride dynamics products. The Company’s products fall into two categories: bikes, and powered vehicles, including side-by-sides, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Holding Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory Holding Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.