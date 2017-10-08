PTC Inc (PMTC) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PMTC) in a report published on Thursday morning. Wedbush currently has a $57.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc is a global computer software and services company. The Company offers a portfolio of computer-aided design (CAD) modeling, product lifecycle management (PLM) and service lifecycle management (SLM) solutions for manufacturers to create, operate, and service products. It offers a suite of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions that enables its customers to connect, manage and analyze data, and create applications.

