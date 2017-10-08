Prudential PLC Sells 162,000 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS)

Prudential PLC decreased its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 51.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 154,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 162,000 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.46% of ExlService Holdings worth $8,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its position in ExlService Holdings by 82.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in ExlService Holdings by 61.7% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in ExlService Holdings in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ExlService Holdings by 72.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in ExlService Holdings in the second quarter worth about $212,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) opened at 59.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.27. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $59.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.02.

ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. ExlService Holdings had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post $2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other ExlService Holdings news, EVP Villa Rembert De sold 900 shares of ExlService Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $50,409.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,138.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 14,220 shares of ExlService Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $791,058.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,300 shares of company stock worth $15,035,224. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXLS. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of ExlService Holdings in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ExlService Holdings in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America Corporation cut ExlService Holdings from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of ExlService Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ExlService Holdings presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

ExlService Holdings

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company. The Company segments include Insurance; Healthcare; Travel, Transportation and Logistics; Finance and Accounting (F&A); Analytics, and All Other. The Insurance operating segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity and retirement services companies.

