Prudential PLC Increases Position in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New (SIX)

Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New (NYSE:SIX) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,138 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned about 0.19% of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New worth $9,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New by 2,062.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,855,000 after purchasing an additional 238,134 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Lance C. Balk sold 48,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $2,797,785.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon L. Luther purchased 3,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.58 per share, for a total transaction of $157,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,608.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New (NYSE SIX) opened at 60.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.92 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.39. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New has a 12 month low of $50.33 and a 12 month high of $65.19.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New will post $1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New’s payout ratio is 239.25%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SIX. Macquarie cut Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (Six Flags) is a regional theme park operator. The Company operates in the theme parks segment. The Company operates approximately 19 regional theme and water parks. Its parks occupy approximately 4,500 acres of land. Its parks are located in geographically diverse markets across North America.

