Prudential PLC Has $6.83 Million Stake in Corning Incorporated (GLW)

Prudential PLC grew its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,438 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,101,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,866,151,000 after acquiring an additional 965,976 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 1,930.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,841,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,534,712,000 after acquiring an additional 54,041,176 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Corning by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,882,917 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $537,381,000 after acquiring an additional 971,936 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Corning by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,011,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $391,002,000 after acquiring an additional 165,214 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,425,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $254,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,544 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning Incorporated (NYSE GLW) opened at 30.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.29 and its 200 day moving average is $29.09. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $22.23 and a 12-month high of $32.17. The firm has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.38.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post $1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.93%.

In other news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $942,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 73,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Clark S. Kinlin sold 46,763 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $1,334,148.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,272.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,888 shares of company stock worth $3,653,485. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLW. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) downgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.69 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.90.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is engaged in manufacturing specialty glass and ceramics. Its segments include Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, Life Sciences and All Other. The Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for flat panel liquid crystal displays (LCDs).

