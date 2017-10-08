Prudential Financial Inc. Takes $778,000 Position in WisdomTree Emerging Mkts Small Cp Div Fd (DGS)

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Mkts Small Cp Div Fd (NYSEARCA:DGS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of The Ozarks acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Mkts Small Cp Div Fd in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Mkts Small Cp Div Fd by 2.2% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Mkts Small Cp Div Fd by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 6,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Mkts Small Cp Div Fd by 10.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Mkts Small Cp Div Fd by 100.7% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the period.

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Mkts Small Cp Div Fd (DGS) opened at 49.77 on Friday. WisdomTree Emerging Mkts Small Cp Div Fd has a 52 week low of $38.15 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Emerging Mkts Small Cp Div Fd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%.

About WisdomTree Emerging Mkts Small Cp Div Fd

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

