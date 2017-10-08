Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.14% of Myers Industries worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the second quarter valued at $213,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 183.5% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 99.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 12.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the second quarter valued at $582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

MYE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating on shares of Myers Industries in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) opened at 22.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.75. The company has a market capitalization of $668.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.17 and a beta of 1.78. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $22.45.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $142.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.95 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 415.38%.

Myers Industries, Inc is an international manufacturing and distribution company. The Company operates through two segments: Material Handling and Distribution. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated 15 manufacturing facilities, 20 sales offices, four distribution centers and three distribution branches located throughout North, Central and South America.

