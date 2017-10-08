Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,332 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 596.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the period. 54.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TriNet Group Inc. alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Prudential Financial Inc. Has $804,000 Stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (TNET)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/prudential-financial-inc-has-804000-stake-in-trinet-group-inc-tnet.html.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,694 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $91,434.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,776.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 4,492 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $157,444.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 392,979 shares of company stock valued at $14,272,889. 42.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TNET. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 5th. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TriNet Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.40.

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) opened at 34.33 on Friday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $41.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.77 and a 200 day moving average of $32.59.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.18. TriNet Group had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 201.15%. The firm had revenue of $201.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. TriNet Group’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post $1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc is a provider of human resources (HR) solutions for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs). The Company’s HR solutions include services, such as multi-state payroll processing and tax administration, employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans, workers’ compensation insurance and claims management, employment and benefit law compliance, and other services.

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.