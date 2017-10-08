Prudential Financial Inc. Has $71.66 Million Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 836,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,002 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of The Kraft Heinz worth $71,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. V Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ KHC) opened at 78.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.43. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $76.76 and a 12-month high of $97.77. The stock has a market cap of $95.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.44.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post $3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from The Kraft Heinz’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.87%.

KHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $102.00 price target on The Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $100.00 price target on The Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.36.

The Kraft Heinz Company is a food and beverage company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of food and beverage products, including condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee and other grocery products. The Company’s segments include the United States, Canada and Europe.

