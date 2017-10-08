Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Holdings Lowered by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Prospect Capital Corporation were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital Corporation by 1,613.1% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 746,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 703,300 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital Corporation in the first quarter worth approximately $2,872,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital Corporation by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,892,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,847,000 after purchasing an additional 257,000 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital Corporation by 340.9% in the first quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 196,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 151,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital Corporation by 131.0% in the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 234,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 133,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Prospect Capital Corporation alerts:

PSEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Prospect Capital Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Prospect Capital Corporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prospect Capital Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS AG raised shares of Prospect Capital Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised shares of Prospect Capital Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

In other news, CFO Brian H. Oswald purchased 50,000 shares of Prospect Capital Corporation stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $336,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 493,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,400.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) opened at 6.69 on Friday. Prospect Capital Corporation has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $9.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average is $8.06.

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Prospect Capital Corporation had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 36.08%. The firm had revenue of $166.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Prospect Capital Corporation will post $0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Prospect Capital Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.86%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Holdings Lowered by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/prospect-capital-corporation-psec-holdings-lowered-by-pnc-financial-services-group-inc.html.

About Prospect Capital Corporation

Prospect Capital Corporation is a financial services company. The Company primarily lends to and invests in middle market privately held companies. The Company is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.