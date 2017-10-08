ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,531 Shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMAG)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,610 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hikari Power Ltd grew its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% in the second quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 70,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,085,348 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,576,000 after purchasing an additional 176,832 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 61,371 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,342 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 158,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) opened at 18.75 on Friday. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $36.83. The company’s market cap is $661.65 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.41.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.18. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $158.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. AMAG Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($1.38) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMAG Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Julie Krop sold 4,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $98,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

AMAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 26th. BidaskClub upgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup Inc. reduced their price target on AMAG Pharmaceuticals to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank AG set a $24.00 price target on AMAG Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The Company’s segment is the manufacture, development and commercialization of products and services for use in treating various conditions, with a focus on maternal health, anemia management and cancer supportive care. Its offerings focus on maternal health, anemia management and cancer supportive care, including its product, Makena (hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection); services related to the collection, processing and storage of umbilical cord blood stem cell and cord tissue units operated through Cord Blood Registry (CBR); its product, Feraheme (ferumoxytol), for intravenous (IV) use, and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse.

