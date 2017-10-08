ProShare Advisors LLC Has $423,000 Holdings in KLX Inc. (KLXI)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of KLX Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXI) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLX were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLX by 16,238.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,303,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $281,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265,148 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLX by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,292,293 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $191,865,000 after purchasing an additional 201,203 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of KLX by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,675,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,593,000 after purchasing an additional 708,731 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLX by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,620,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of KLX by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,167,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,904,000 after purchasing an additional 219,261 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KLX Inc. (NASDAQ KLXI) opened at 53.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.79 and a 200 day moving average of $49.05. KLX Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $55.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 1.32.

KLX (NASDAQ:KLXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $430.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.08 million. KLX had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that KLX Inc. will post $3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on KLXI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of KLX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of KLX in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of KLX in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

KLX Profile

KLX Inc (KLX) is the distributor and service provider of aerospace fasteners and consumables. The Company offers ranges of aerospace hardware and consumables and inventory management services across the world. The Company operates through two segments: Aerospace Solutions Group (ASG) and Energy Services Group (ESG).

