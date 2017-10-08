ProShare Advisors LLC Has $385,000 Holdings in Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology Corporation were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology Corporation by 2,595.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology Corporation by 64.5% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology Corporation by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology Corporation by 17.4% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology Corporation by 1.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carpenter Technology Corporation alerts:

In related news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 2,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $107,122.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,331,929. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert R. Mcmaster sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $323,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,200 shares in the company, valued at $372,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,522 shares of company stock worth $1,065,580 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) opened at 49.75 on Friday. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 12-month low of $30.37 and a 12-month high of $50.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.93 and a 200 day moving average of $38.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25 and a beta of 2.10.

Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $507.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.40 million. Carpenter Technology Corporation had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post $2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/proshare-advisors-llc-has-385000-holdings-in-carpenter-technology-corporation-crs.html.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation in a report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Longbow Research lifted their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Carpenter Technology Corporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Carpenter Technology Corporation Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing, fabrication and distribution of specialty metals. The Company’s segments include Specialty Alloys Operations (SAO) and Performance Engineered Products (PEP). Its SAO segment consists of alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.