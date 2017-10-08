Profund Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in PBF Energy Inc. (PBF)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PBF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 167.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 47,041 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 25,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,030,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) opened at 26.38 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $2.89 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average of $22.41. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.48 and a 52 week high of $30.98.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post $0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PBF shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Scotiabank set a $24.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy Inc (PBF Energy) is a holding company. The Company is an independent petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants and other petroleum products in the United States. The Company operates through two segments: Refining and Logistics.

