Profund Advisors LLC Has $334,000 Position in Gramercy Property Trust (GPT)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gramercy Property Trust were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gramercy Property Trust by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gramercy Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gramercy Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Gramercy Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Gramercy Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gramercy Property Trust news, President Benjamin P. Harris sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 96,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,080.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GPT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Gramercy Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet cut Gramercy Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Gramercy Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub cut Gramercy Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Gramercy Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gramercy Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE GPT) opened at 30.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 293.81 and a beta of 0.58. Gramercy Property Trust has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $31.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.18.

Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Gramercy Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Gramercy Property Trust will post ($0.11) EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Gramercy Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,666.85%.

Gramercy Property Trust Company Profile

Gramercy Property Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT), which is an investor and asset manager of commercial real estate. The Company’s operating segments include Investments/Corporate and Asset Management. The Investments/Corporate segment includes all of its activities related to the investment and ownership of commercial properties located throughout the United States and Europe.

