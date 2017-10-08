Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Bristow Group Inc (BRS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Bristow Group Inc (NYSE:BRS) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,896 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.69% of Bristow Group worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Bristow Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bristow Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Bristow Group by 87.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Bristow Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 526,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bristow Group during the second quarter valued at $130,000.

Shares of Bristow Group Inc (NYSE BRS) opened at 9.44 on Friday. Bristow Group Inc has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $21.88. The stock’s market cap is $333.49 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.86.

Bristow Group (NYSE:BRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $352.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.93 million. Bristow Group had a negative return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bristow Group Inc will post ($3.42) EPS for the current year.

BRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Bristow Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Bristow Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristow Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Cowen and Company set a $7.00 price target on Bristow Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays PLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Bristow Group in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.60.

In related news, insider Jonathan Baliff acquired 6,500 shares of Bristow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 67,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,548.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc is an industrial aviation services provider and helicopter service provider to the offshore energy industry. The Industrial Aviation Services segment’s operations are conducted primarily through four regions: Europe Caspian, Africa, Americas and Asia Pacific. The Europe Caspian region consists of all its operations and affiliates in Europe and Central Asia, including Norway, the United Kingdom and Turkmenistan.

