Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in FutureFuel Corp. (FF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 174,840 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.40% of FutureFuel Corp. worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FutureFuel Corp. in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of FutureFuel Corp. by 59.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,819 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of FutureFuel Corp. during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of FutureFuel Corp. by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,819 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of FutureFuel Corp. by 28.9% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 12,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. 43.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FutureFuel Corp. alerts:

FutureFuel Corp. (FF) opened at 15.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average is $14.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.78. FutureFuel Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $16.58.

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $68.05 million during the quarter. FutureFuel Corp. had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 13.72%. Equities analysts predict that FutureFuel Corp. will post $1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in FutureFuel Corp. (FF)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/principal-financial-group-inc-increases-stake-in-futurefuel-corp-ff.html.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of FutureFuel Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

FutureFuel Corp. Profile

FutureFuel Corp. is the holding company of FutureFuel Chemical Company. FutureFuel Chemical Company manufactures diversified chemical products, bio-based products consisting of biofuels, and bio-based specialty chemical products. FutureFuel Chemical Company conducts its operations through two segments: chemicals and biofuels.

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.