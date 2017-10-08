Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $2.22 Million Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,461 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,151 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Paycom Software worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.63.

Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) opened at 77.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.37 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.29 and a 200 day moving average of $67.45. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.15 and a 12 month high of $77.89.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. Paycom Software had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 35.77%. The business had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post $1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total transaction of $2,992,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stacey M. Pezold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $750,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,000 shares of company stock worth $4,564,520. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc is a provider of a cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solution delivered as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). The Company provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The Company’s applications streamline client processes and provide clients and their employees with the ability to directly access and manage administrative processes, including applications that identify candidates, on-board employees, manage time and labor, administer payroll deductions and benefits, manage performance, terminate employees and administer post-termination health benefits, such as COBRA.

