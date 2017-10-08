Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $2.02 Million Position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (CHRS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Coherus BioSciences worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,671,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,163 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,209,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,402 shares during the period. JHL Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. JHL Capital Group LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,805,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 900,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,042,000 after acquiring an additional 398,644 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHRS. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ CHRS) opened at 13.55 on Friday. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $31.48. The firm’s market capitalization is $695.74 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average is $16.48.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 307.41% and a negative net margin of 73.89%. Equities research analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post ($5.13) earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, insider Alan C. Herman sold 17,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $263,375.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,758.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a late-stage clinical biologics platform company. The Company is engaged in the business of developing and commercializing biosimilar products. The Company’s business is organized around therapeutic franchises, including Oncology biosimilar candidates pegfilgrastim (Neulasta) and bevacizumab (Avastin); Immunology (Anti-TNF) biosimilar candidates etanercept (Enbrel) and adalimumab (Humira); Ophthalmology biosimilar candidate ranibizumab (Lucentis), and Multiple sclerosis small molecule therapeutic candidate, CHS-131.

