Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Purchases Shares of 243,800 Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 243,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,646,000. Hanesbrands comprises 1.6% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC owned 0.07% of Hanesbrands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HBI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 62,190 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,023,240 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,242,000 after buying an additional 110,464 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 52,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider John T. Marsh sold 10,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $250,587.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,927.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard D. Moss sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $481,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,046.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE HBI) traded down 0.08% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,983,894 shares. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $27.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day moving average of $22.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 64.80% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post $1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HBI shares. ValuEngine raised Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. BidaskClub raised Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $28.00 price target on Hanesbrands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, UBS AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.27.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc is a marketer of basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia/Pacific under apparel brands, such as Hanes, Champion, Maidenform, DIM, Bali, Playtex, Bonds, JMS/Just My Size, Nur Die/Nur Der, L’eggs, Lovable, Wonderbra, Flexees, Gear for Sports and Berlei.

