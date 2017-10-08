Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Buys 1,800 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 0.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 8,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 1.3% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 1.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. Bank of America Corporation reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Guggenheim started coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered BorgWarner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. CLSA began coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.86.

In related news, insider Brady D. Ericson sold 11,052 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $501,539.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,418 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,708.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $134,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,058.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) traded down 0.36% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,384,142 shares. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.83 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.95 and a 200 day moving average of $43.93. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.09 and a 52-week high of $52.71.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post $3.70 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 62.92%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc is engaged in providing technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The Company’s segments include Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment’s products include turbochargers, timing devices and chains, emissions systems and thermal systems. The Engine segment develops and manufactures products for gasoline and diesel engines, and alternative powertrains.

