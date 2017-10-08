Premier African Minerals Ltd (PREM) Earns Corporate Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Premier African Minerals Ltd (LON:PREM) in a report released on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northland Capital Partners reissued a corporate rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a report on Friday, September 15th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Beaufort Securities reissued a speculative buy rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 162 ($2.15).

Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) opened at 0.325 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.49. Premier African Minerals has a one year low of GBX 0.20 and a one year high of GBX 1.10. The firm’s market cap is GBX 6.86 million.

Premier African Minerals Company Profile

Premier African Minerals Limited (Premier) and its subsidiary companies are engaged in the business of exploration, evaluation and development of mineral properties on the African continent. The Company’s flagship project, RHA Tungsten is located in Zimbabwe. Premier holds claims to several of other prospective projects in Zimbabwe, which include the Zulu Lithium and Tantalum pegmatites at Fort Rixon, Tinde Fluorspar, Globe multi-element and graphite, and Rare Earth Elements at Katete.

