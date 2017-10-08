PowerShares Fin. Preferred Port. (PGF) Shares Bought by Sii Investments Inc. WI

Sii Investments Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of PowerShares Fin. Preferred Port. (NYSE:PGF) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Sii Investments Inc. WI’s holdings in PowerShares Fin. Preferred Port. were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of PowerShares Fin. Preferred Port. by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 397,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 32,246 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of PowerShares Fin. Preferred Port. by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 192,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 33,842 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PowerShares Fin. Preferred Port. by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 192,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerShares Fin. Preferred Port. during the 2nd quarter worth $3,549,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PowerShares Fin. Preferred Port. by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 159,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the period.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PowerShares Fin. Preferred Port. in a report on Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares Fin. Preferred Port. (NYSE PGF) opened at 18.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.96. PowerShares Fin. Preferred Port. has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $19.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.0848 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. This is an increase from PowerShares Fin. Preferred Port.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

PowerShares Fin. Preferred Port. Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

