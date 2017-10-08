Potlatch Corporation (PCH) Cut to “Sell” at Vertical Research

Vertical Research cut shares of Potlatch Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Potlatch Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Potlatch Corporation in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potlatch Corporation from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Potlatch Corporation in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut shares of Potlatch Corporation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Potlatch Corporation presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Shares of Potlatch Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) opened at 50.70 on Wednesday. Potlatch Corporation has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $52.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.25 and a 200-day moving average of $46.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Potlatch Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Potlatch Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $496,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Potlatch Corporation by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 323,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,767,000 after purchasing an additional 62,594 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Potlatch Corporation by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 63,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,523 shares in the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Potlatch Corporation by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 82,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 59,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Potlatch Corporation by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Potlatch Corporation Company Profile

Potlatch Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT), which is primarily engaged in activities associated with timberland management, including the sale of timber, management of timberlands, and purchase and sale of timberlands. The Company is also engaged in the manufacture and sale of wood products.

