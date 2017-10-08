Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Sigma Labs (SGLB) Share Price

Headlines about Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) have been trending positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sigma Labs earned a news impact score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.9568462775807 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Sigma Labs (SGLB) traded up 0.54% during trading on Friday, reaching $1.87. 35,862 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s market cap is $8.55 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.59. Sigma Labs has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $9.20.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sigma Labs had a negative net margin of 305.45% and a negative return on equity of 101.99%. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter.

Sigma Labs Company Profile

Sigma Labs, Inc is a technology company that specializes in the development and commercialization of manufacturing and materials technologies. The Company’s principal business activities include the development of its In-Process Quality Assurance (IPQA) suite of technologies and the commercialization of both its IPQA and materials-related suite of technologies, with its focus on three-dimensional printing (3DP) industry.

