Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Cleantech Solutions International (CLNT) Share Price

Press coverage about Cleantech Solutions International (NASDAQ:CLNT) has trended positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cleantech Solutions International earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.282246272469 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Cleantech Solutions International (CLNT) traded down 0.90% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.32. The stock had a trading volume of 16,959 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.79. Cleantech Solutions International has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $10.70. The stock’s market cap is $6.51 million.

Cleantech Solutions International (NASDAQ:CLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. Cleantech Solutions International had a negative return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 62.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 million for the quarter.

Cleantech Solutions International Company Profile

Cleantech Solutions International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells textile dyeing and finishing machines and sells forged products and fabricated products to a range of clean technology customers, including high precision forged rolled rings and related components for the wind power industry and other industries.

