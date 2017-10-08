Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $114,000 Holdings in Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO)

Portfolio Solutions LLC continued to hold its position in Coca-Cola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,544 shares of the company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Company (The) were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Company (The) by 5.0% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) by 59.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) by 8.6% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) by 21.9% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) by 26.5% in the first quarter. Welch Investments LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert Edward Long sold 26,470 shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.88, for a total value of $1,214,443.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,630.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider J Alexander Douglas, Jr. sold 180,738 shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $8,312,140.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 315,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,514,719.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 366,835 shares of company stock worth $16,874,246 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company (KO) traded down 0.07% on Friday, reaching $45.49. 5,437,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.69 and a 200 day moving average of $44.69. Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $39.88 and a 52 week high of $46.98. Coca-Cola Company (The) also saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 24,655 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 166% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,286 call options.

Coca-Cola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Coca-Cola Company (The) had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola Company will post $1.90 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Coca-Cola Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.17%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Vetr upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola Company (The) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.12.

Coca-Cola Company (The) Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company is a beverage company. The Company owns or licenses and markets non-alcoholic beverage brands, primarily sparkling beverages and a range of still beverages, such as waters, flavored waters and enhanced waters, juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, sports drinks, dairy and energy drinks.

