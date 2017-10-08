PointState Capital LP Invests $898,000 in Straight Path Communications Inc (STRP)

PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Straight Path Communications Inc (NASDAQ:STRP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Straight Path Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,120,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Straight Path Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,643,798,000. Airain ltd purchased a new position in shares of Straight Path Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,330,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Straight Path Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,593,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Straight Path Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,012,000.

Get Straight Path Communications Inc alerts:

In other news, CFO Jonathan Rand sold 13,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.96, for a total value of $2,385,369.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,922 shares in the company, valued at $16,902,203.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Howard S. Jonas sold 21,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.11, for a total value of $3,799,460.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 235,644 shares of company stock valued at $42,279,170.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/pointstate-capital-lp-invests-898000-in-straight-path-communications-inc-strp.html.

Shares of Straight Path Communications Inc (STRP) traded down 0.09% during trading on Friday, hitting $182.00. The stock had a trading volume of 29,027 shares. Straight Path Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $21.85 and a 12-month high of $235.88. The firm’s market cap is $2.31 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.06 and a 200 day moving average of $158.09.

About Straight Path Communications

Straight Path Communications Inc is a communications asset company. The Company owns Straight Path Spectrum, Inc (Straight Path Spectrum), Straight Path Ventures, LLC (Straight Path Ventures), and Straight Path IP Group, Inc (Straight Path IP Group). The Company’s segments include Straight Path Spectrum, Straight Path Ventures and Straight Path IP Group.

Receive News & Ratings for Straight Path Communications Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straight Path Communications Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.