PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (PNC) Earns Hold Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:PNC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $126.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a market perform rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub lowered PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a hold rating and issued a $136.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.75.

Get PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (The) alerts:

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE PNC) traded up 0.11% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,466,605 shares. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.34 and a 12-month high of $136.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.53.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.08. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post $8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/pnc-financial-services-group-inc-the-pnc-earns-hold-rating-from-credit-suisse-group.html.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.12%.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.70 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 24,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.45, for a total transaction of $3,048,835.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,613,074.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Wyk Steven C. Van sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $641,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNC. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 1,365.4% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

About PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company. The Company has businesses engaged in retail banking, including residential mortgage, corporate and institutional banking and asset management. The Company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock.

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.