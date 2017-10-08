PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,211 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 19,323 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.06% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $556,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,893 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,016,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,818 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 14,230 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,705 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 63,583 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE AEO) opened at 13.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average of $12.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.10. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $19.00.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $845.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.84 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post $1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $191,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,531 shares in the company, valued at $391,490.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AEO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $15.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc (AEO Inc) is a multi-brand specialty retailer. The Company offers a range of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters Brand (AEO Brand), and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. AEO Inc operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

